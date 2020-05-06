World coronavirus Dispatch: Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market : Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2019-2025)

A recent market study on the global Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging market reveals that the global Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging market is discussed in the presented study.

The Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

The presented report segregates the Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging market.

Segmentation of the Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging market report.

Market segmentation is below

Global Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, by Product

Bags

Trays

Clamshell

Shrink Films

Boxes & Containers

Tapes & Labels

Foams

Totes/IBC

Racks

Others

Global Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, by Application

Electrical & Electronic Component Printed Circuits Boards (PCB) Semi-Conductors Screens Other Components

Equipment Diagnosis Equipment Therapeutic Equipment Other Equipment

Explosive Powders

Drugs

Others

Global Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, by Material and Additive

Conductive & Dissipative Polymers Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polycarbonate (PC) Polyethylene (PE) Polypropylene (PP) Polyamide (PA) Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Others

Metal Aluminum Steel Tin Copper Others

Additive Carbon Black Ethylene Bis Stearamide Lauric Diethanolamide Glycerol Esters Ethoxylated Amines Carbon Nanotube Ethoxylated Sorbitan Ester Others



Global Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, by End Use

Electrical & Electronics

Automobile

Defense & Military

Manufacturing

Aerospace

Healthcare

Others

Global Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

