World coronavirus Dispatch: Future of Outdoor Clothing Market : Study

Future of Outdoor Clothing Market : Study
Analysis of the Global Outdoor Clothing Market
The recent market study suggests that the global Outdoor Clothing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.
The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the Outdoor Clothing market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global Outdoor Clothing market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vital data enclosed in the report:
- Product development and innovations relevant to the Outdoor Clothing market
- Region and country-wise assessment of the different segments and sub-segments of the Outdoor Clothing market and the COVID-19 pandemic impact on each segment
- Investment scenario in different regional markets post in the current market landscape
- Pricing strategies and structure adopted by various players in the Outdoor Clothing market
- Raw material suppliers, vendors, and manufacturers in the Outdoor Clothing market
Segmentation Analysis of the Outdoor Clothing Market
The Outdoor Clothing market study offers a detailed understanding of the consumption, demand, and pricing structure of each product.
The Outdoor Clothing market report evaluates how the Outdoor Clothing is being utilized by various end-users.
By Region
The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the Outdoor Clothing market in different regions including:
Market: Competitive Landscape
The global outdoor clothing market consists of global players as well as large number of medium and small players. VF Corporation’s outdoor clothing brand “The North Face” holds a significant market share in the global outdoor clothing market. Columbia Sportswear Company, Nike Inc., Patagonia, L.L.Bean, Timberland LLC, etc. are other players in the global outdoor clothing market.
The report includes a detailed analysis of the global outdoor clothing market, SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, and Threat) analysis of the market, Porter’s Five Force analysis, key macroeconomic indicators influencing the market, and raw material analysis. The industry analysis includes value chain analysis of the global outdoor clothingmarket.
The outdoor clothing market is driven by consumers. Companies selling branded outdoor clothing control a major portion of the outdoor clothing value chain by outsourcing outdoor clothing production to Asia Pacific countries such as China, Bangladesh, and India, where labor cost is low. There are six value-addition activities in the global outdoor clothing market: Research & Development (R&D), Design, Production, Logistics (Purchase & Distribution), Marketing & Branding, and Services. Production, which adds the least value to the outdoor clothing market is outsourced to Asia Pacific due to the region’s low labor cost. Outdoor clothing brands focus on R&D, design, and marketing to increase their share in the global outdoor clothing market.
The report highlights major companies operating in the global outdoor clothing market including Adidas AG, Columbia Sportswear Company, Hanesbrands Inc., VF Corporation, Hugo Boss AG, Mizuno Corporation, Nike Inc., Puma SE, Under Armour Inc. and Patagonia, Inc.
These market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as description of the company, financials (if available in the public domain), products, key strategies to increase market share, and recent developments and strategies adopted to increase their market share in the outdoor clothingmarket.
The global outdoor clothing market is segmented as below:
Global Outdoor Clothing Market, by Product Type
- Top Wear
- Shirts & T-Shirts
- Jackets & Hoodies
- Bottom Wear
- Trousers
- Shorts
- Leggings & Tights
Global Outdoor Clothing Market, by Consumer Group
- Men
- Women
- Kids
Global Outdoor Clothing Market, by Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
- Large Format Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Individual Retailers
Global Outdoor Clothing Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
