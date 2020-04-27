World coronavirus Dispatch: Increase in the Adoption of Threat Intelligence to Propel the Growth of the Threat Intelligence Market Between 2017 – 2025
Given the debilitating impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on the Threat Intelligence market, companies are vying opportunities to stay afloat in the market landscape. Gain access to our latest research analysis on COVID-19 associated with the Threat Intelligence market and understand how market players are adopting new strategies to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.
Analysis of the Global Threat Intelligence Market
Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study which provides a detailed understanding of the various factors that are likely to influence the Threat Intelligence market in the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study demonstrates the historical and current market trends to predict the roadmap of the Threat Intelligence market in the coming years. Further, the growth opportunities, capacity additions, and major limitations faced by market players in the Threat Intelligence market are discussed.
Regional Overview
Our team of analysts at PMR, trace the major developments within the Threat Intelligence landscape in various geographies. The market share and value of each region are discussed in the report along with graphs, tables, and figures.
Competitive Outlook
This chapter of the report discusses the ongoing developments, mergers and acquisitions of leading companies operating in the Threat Intelligence market. The product portfolio, pricing strategy, the regional and global presence of each company is thoroughly discussed in the report.
Product Adoption Analysis
The report offers crucial insights related to the adoption pattern, supply-demand ratio, and pricing structure of each product.
key players in the market are iSIGHT Partners Inc., Symantec Corporation, Looking Glass, Inc., Dell EMC, VeriSign, Inc., Crowdstrike Inc., Alienvault, Inc., EclecticIQ BV, Anomali, Inc. and ThreatQuotient Inc.
North America is expected to the largest market of Threat Intelligence market. The majority of Threat Intelligence vendors such as iSIGHT Partners Inc., Symantec Corporation and Looking Glass, Inc., are based in North America region. This is attributed to the growth of threats to an organization. The market is anticipated to grow in Europe region due to the presence of other market vendors like EclecticIQ BV and few others in the region.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
Global Threat Intelligence Market Segments
- Global Threat Intelligence Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016
- Global Threat Intelligence Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027
- Supply & Demand Value Chain for Threat Intelligence Market
- Global Threat Intelligence Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved in Threat Intelligence Market
- Threat Intelligence Technology
- Value Chain of Sales Performance Management solutions
- Global Threat Intelligence Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for Global Threat Intelligence Market includes
- North America Threat Intelligence Market
- US
- Canada
- Latin America Threat Intelligence Market
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Threat Intelligence Market
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Threat Intelligence Market
- Poland
- Russia
- Asia Pacific Threat Intelligence Market
- Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)
- China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan Threat Intelligence Market
- The Middle East and Africa Threat Intelligence Market
- GCC Countries
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Key Takeways Enclosed in the Report:
- Current and future prospects of the Threat Intelligence market in different regions
- Product portfolio analysis of established players in the Threat Intelligence market
- Market share and size comparison and detailed analysis of various segments of the Threat Intelligence market
- Competition landscape analysis
- Major trends, drivers and restraints expected to influence the growth of the Threat Intelligence market
Queries Related to the Threat Intelligence Market Explained:
- What is the estimated value and production of the Threat Intelligence market in 20XX?
- Why are market players planning capacity additions in region 2?
- How have technological innovations impacted the growth of the Threat Intelligence market?
- Which regional market is expected to present a range of opportunities for market players in the Threat Intelligence market?
- How are market players aligning their operations with regulatory standards for the Threat Intelligence in region 3?
