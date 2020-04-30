World coronavirus Dispatch: Italy Smoking Tobacco Market Size, Share, Statistics, Demand and Revenue; Forecast To 2023

The global Italy Smoking Tobacco market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Italy Smoking Tobacco market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Italy Smoking Tobacco market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Italy Smoking Tobacco across various industries.

Smoking Tobacco in Italy, 2020 is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Italian tobacco market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2029.

The Italian market is dominated by industrially produced cigarettes, which represented 80.7% of the total tobacco products market in 2018. Smoking tobacco is the second largest sector and one that has grown its share of sales between 2008 and 2018 to 16.4%. Smoking tobacco is the smallest tobacco segment with only 0.5% of volumes in 2018.

– Smoking tobacco occupies an increasingly stronger profile in the market with sales forecast at 4,530 tons in 2019

– Total cigarette sales are forecast at 71.33 billion pieces in 2019 with FCT cigarettes accounting for 7.8% of volumes

– Tunisia emerged as the main export market in 2018

– Total tax on fine cut tobacco is steady at 76.53%

– Per capita consumption in 2029 is forecast up 17.7% at 84.3 grams

