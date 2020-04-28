World coronavirus Dispatch: Liquid Biopsy Market Trends, Strong Application Scope, Key Players, Growth and Forecast by 2028
The global Liquid Biopsy market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Liquid Biopsy market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Liquid Biopsy market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Liquid Biopsy market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Liquid Biopsy market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Key Segments Covered
- By Marker Type
- CTCs (Circulating tumour Cells)
- ctNA (Circulating tumour Nucleic Acids)
- Exosomes
- By Sample Type
- Blood
- Urine
- Others (Plasma, Saliva, CSF)
- By Disease Indication
- Lung Cancer
- Gastrointestinal Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Leukemia
- Others
- By End-User
- Hospitals
- Cancer Institutes
- Academic Institutes
- Diagnostic Centers
Key Regions/Countries Covered
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- BENELUX
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Ex. Japan (APEJ)
- China
- India
- Australia and New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of APAC
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Key Companies
- BIOCEPT, INC.
- Qiagen N.V.
- Trovagene, Inc.
- Janssen Global Services, LLC
- MDxHealth SA
- Natera, Inc.
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Silicon Biosystems
- Pathway Genomics Corporation
- Sysmex Corporation
Each market player encompassed in the Liquid Biopsy market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Liquid Biopsy market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Liquid Biopsy Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Liquid Biopsy market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Liquid Biopsy market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
