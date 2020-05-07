World coronavirus Dispatch: Oncology Small Molecule Drugs Market Value Chain and Forecast 2019 to 2029

Companies in the Oncology Small Molecule Drugs market are facing issues in keeping their production facilities fully functional due to shortage of staff and resources amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. Get a hands-on over key drivers and threats to the Oncology Small Molecule Drugs market to make your company future-ready post the pandemic. Avails out reports for exciting prices to learn new opportunities that companies can capitalize on during and after the Coronavirus crisis.

Latest Insights on the Global Oncology Small Molecule Drugs Market

According to the analysis of the research analyst’s at Fact.MR, the Oncology Small Molecule Drugs market is set to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX. Further, the study indicates that the Oncology Small Molecule Drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The well-researched market report offers a thorough quantitative and qualitative assessment of the Oncology Small Molecule Drugs market along with easy to grasp tables, graphs, and figures.

The market study bifurcates the global Oncology Small Molecule Drugs market in different segments to enhance the reading experience of our clients.

Competition Landscape

According to the Fact.MR study, the oncology small molecule drugs market will continue to remain consolidated with top five players, including Novartis Ag, Astrazeneca, Genentech, Pfizer, and Abbvie, accounting for ~47% market value share. These players are emphasizing strong regional presence, robust R&D, new launches, and diverse offerings to stay ahead of the competition in oncology small molecule drugs market, which compels companies to enter strategic collaborations with recognized biopharma companies. For instance, recently in June 2019, Pfizer announced the decision to buy the oncology specialist Array BioPharma, marking an important acquisition beefing up the former’s oncology offerings with two marketed drugs – BRAF inhibitor Braftovi, and MEK inhibitor Mektovi. These two drugs have been approved as a part of the combination treatment for melanoma, and have delivered proven positive results in case of colon cancer.

Mid-level players, such as Roche, Bayer, Genzyme Corporation (Sanofi), and Eli Lilly and Company, are focusing on penetration into developing economies, looking at their market attractiveness. Development of novel treatment options to appeal a wider patient pool will be a priority strategy adopted by prominent players in this category. The market entrants, on the other hand, are likely to remain focused on expansion of the manufacturing capacities to better their foothold in local and regional markets. Amid the growing competition in the oncology small molecule drugs market, partakers are vying to squeeze profit margins by developing low-cost variants, with an objective to firm up in developing regions.

Key Factors Shaping Growth of the Oncology Small Molecule Drugs Market

High prevalence of cancer, coupled with the notable preference for more effective drugs that can easily enter and get absorbed in the cells is primarily boosting sales of oncology small molecule drugs.

Increasing awareness about the availability of novel and easily absorbable drugs for cancer treatment is providing an impetus to oncology small molecule drugs sales.

Modulating the immune system via a small-molecule approach offers several unique benefits that are complementary to, and potentially synergistic with, biologic modalities. An increasing number of biopharma companies are thus utilizing ‘selective targeting small molecules’ that accurately exploit the vulnerabilities in cancer cells. Such a pragmatic approach towards cancer is likely to create a plethora of opportunities in terms of new product developments in the oncology small molecule drugs market.

While small molecules account for ~70% of the newly developed molecular entities (NME), as approved by the FDA in 2018, it is highly likely that industry giants will refocus their oncology drug development strategies around the use of these small molecules. Subsequent approvals of oncology small molecule drugs are also creating a steady stream of opportunities in the market. For instance, Pfizer’s Daurismo (glasdegib) received an approval for the treatment of newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in adult patients.

Availability of multiple immunomodulatory (IMD) agents, with comparable mechanism of action and different routes of administration or structures, can potentially provide useful alternative modalities for personalized cancer treatment. Such advances are likely to spur the demand for oncology small molecule drugs in the forthcoming years.

Pharma researchers are increasingly pushing the envelope to find novel therapies, and leveraging next-generation technology to introduce advanced oncology small molecule drugs in market, promising reliability of the treatment.

Key Challenges in the Oncology Small Molecule Drugs Market

Stringent regulatory framework related to approvals of critical drugs, including oncology small molecule drugs, has been a longstanding factor delaying the entire approval process, and thus the subsequent launch of life-saving medicines. This has been particularly the scenario in Japan. The presence of stringent regulatory pathways for new molecules in various regions has become a key challenge limiting the growth of partakers in the oncology small molecule drugs market.

Continued dearth of cancer treatment drugs, with just 55 novel drugs receiving regulatory approval during 2012 – 2016, is also impeding the growth of oncology small molecule drugs market. Region-specific availability of over half of the approved cancer drugs due to high price point, lower healthcare spending capabilities of patients, and stringent regulations, continues to limit growth in the oncology small molecule drugs market.

Limited reimbursement coverage in many countries has been resulting into expensive cancer treatment, making it highly inaccessible to a sizeable patient population. Though the reimbursement scenario is being altered in several regions, it is not rapid enough to provide access to several expensive drugs.

Oncology Small Molecule Drugs Market – Additional Insight

Targeted Therapy Drugs – Most Promising Drug Class in Oncology Small Molecule Drugs Market

Growing traction for targeted therapy as a vital type of cancer treatment continues to expand the bandwidth of opportunities for the manufacturers of oncology small molecule drugs. Development, quicker regulatory approval, and subsequent adoption of small molecule drugs to block the process that aids cancer cells multiply and spread, continue to uplift the oncology small molecule drugs market. Furthermore, growing FDA approvals of oncology small molecule drugs, such as larotrectinib (Vitrakvi) as a type of targeted therapy that aims a specific genetic change known as NTRK fusion, continue to add gains into the market.

Oncology Small Molecule Drugs Market – Research Methodology

An accurate methodology and holistic approach forms the foundation of the valuable information presented in the oncology small molecule drugs market. The Fact.MR study offers thorough information about the growth forecast of oncology small molecule drugs sector, along with a systematic breakdown of the determinants impacting the growth of the market.

In-depth primary as well as secondary research has been performed to accumulate and present incisive insights into the forecast analysis of oncology small molecule drugs market. The report on oncology small molecule drugs market has also undergone numerous validation tunnels to ensure that that information mentioned in the report is unique and one of its kind.

