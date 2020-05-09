World coronavirus Dispatch: Vocal Biomarker Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2018 to 2027

The presented market report on the global Vocal Biomarker market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Vocal Biomarker market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Vocal Biomarker market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Vocal Biomarker market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Vocal Biomarker market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Vocal Biomarker market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Virtual Private Assistants Enabling Voice-based Emotion Detection

Current digital world is making rapid transformations in the way people interact with technology and one another, with virtual private assistants taking on a personalized experience. As virtual private assistants such as Amazon’s Alexa become more popular & useful and smarter, developers are focusing on providing them with additional tools that enable recognizing emotions. A prime example of such development is the cloud-based API engine by Beyond Verbal, which integrates with the virtual private assistants (VPAs).

The aim of Beyond Verbal’s project is to enhance the sensitivity of one’s connected home. Focus of this cloud-based API engine is directed toward eliminating VPAs’ emotional blind spots, given that the vocal intonations in human communication represent 35-40% of emotions conveyed. Future developments of vocal biomarkers is likely to enable VPAs analyze voice for the specific health conditions, providing unique insights into remote health monitoring and personalized tech.

A recently compiled report of Fact.MR envisages the global vocal biomarker market to record a spectacular 23.3% CAGR between the forecast period 2018 and 2027. Revenues from global sales of vocal biomarkers are foreseen to surpass US$ 390 Mn by 2027-end. Beyond Verbal, Sonde Health, IBM Corporation, and other leading participants operating in the global vocal biomarker market have been profiled and analyzed in detail in the report.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

