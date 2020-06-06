World NdFeB Permanent Magnets (Neodymium-iron-boron) Market Report and Forecast till 2023
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The Players mentioned in our report
- Hitachi Metals
- MMC
- Zhong Ke San Huan
- TDK
- Zhenghai Magnetic
- Ningbo Yunsheng
- Tianhe Magnets
- Shougang Magnetic Material
- Jingci Magnet
- Vacuumschmelze
- SG Technologies
- Viona Magnetics
- Ningbo Jinji
- Twin Tower Aluminum Oxide
- Baotou gangtie
- Anhui Earth-Panda
- Stanford Magnets
- SGM
- HPMG
- Galaxy Magnets
- Huiqiang Magnets
Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets (Neodymium-iron-boron) Market: Product Segment Analysis
- Sintered NdFeB Magnet
- Bonded NdFeB Magnet
Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets (Neodymium-iron-boron) Market: Application Segment Analysis
- Consumer electronics
- Industrial motor
- Energy-saving appliances
- Vehicle
- Others
Global NdFeB Permanent Magnets (Neodymium-iron-boron) Market: Regional Segment Analysis
- USA
- Europe
- Japan
- China
- India
- South East Asia
There are 10 Chapters to deeply display the World NdFeB Permanent Magnets (Neodymium-iron-boron) market.
Chapter 1 About the NdFeB Permanent Magnets (Neodymium-iron-boron) Industry
Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape
Chapter 3 World NdFeB Permanent Magnets (Neodymium-iron-boron) Market share
Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Company Profiles
Chapter 6 Globalisation & Trade
Chapter 7 Distributors and Customers
Chapter 8 Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries
Chapter 9 World NdFeB Permanent Magnets (Neodymium-iron-boron) Market Forecast through 2023
Chapter 10 Key success factors and Market Overview
