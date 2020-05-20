World UV Absorber Market Report 2020- Industry Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast to 2025
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The players mentioned in our report
- BASF
- Cytec
- ADEKA
- Mayzo
- DSM
- Clariant
- EDM
- IGM Resins
- Ashland
- SABO
- Sumitomo Chemical
- Vanderbilt Chemicals
- Songwon Industrial
- Lycus
Global UV Absorber Market: Product Segment Analysis
- Salicylate type
- Benzotriazole type
- Benzophenone type
- Triazine type
Global UV Absorber Market: Application Segment Analysis
- Used for plastic products, but narrow absorption wavelength range.
- Mainly used for polyester, chlorine polyester, cellulose acetate, polyvinyl chloride, polystyrene, organic glas, polyacrylonitrile resin etc
- Suitable for polyvinyl chloride, polystyrene, resins, unsaturated polyester, epoxy resin, cellulose paint and synthetic rubber, etc
- Suitable for polyvinyl chloride, polyformaldehyde, chlorinated polyether and so on many kinds of plastic, the general dosage is 0. % ~ 1%
Global UV Absorber Market: Regional Segment Analysis
- USA
- European Union
- Japan
- China
- India
There are 10 Chapters to deeply display the World UV Absorber Market.
Chapter 1 About the UV Absorber Industry
Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape
Chapter 3 World UV Absorber Market share
Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Company Profiles
Chapter 6 Globalisation & Trade
Chapter 7 Distributors and Customers
Chapter 8 Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries
Chapter 9 World UV Absorber Market Forecast through 2025
Chapter 10 Key success factors and Market Overview
