Worldwide Analysis on Europe Solid Waste Management Market Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 to 2026

According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “Europe Solid Waste Management Market Size By Waste (Municipal Solid Waste {Residential, Commercial [Hospitals, Offices & Institutions, Hotels, Others]}, Industrial Solid Waste{Equipment Manufacturing, Mining, Food Processing & Textiles, Others}), By Treatment (Open Dumping, Disposal {Landfill, Recycling, Incineration/Combustion, Composting & AD}), By Material (Paper & Paperboard, Metals, Plastics, Food, Textiles, Others), Industry Analysis Report, Country Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026”, to be at Forefront During 2020-2026. Europe Solid Waste Management Market value will witness significant growth on account of implementation of various collection and recycling measures introduced by respective governments. The integration of auxiliary trash management practices coupled with growing adoption of various WTE technologies will drive the industry growth over the forecast period. Moreover, rapid adoption of recycling and prevention techniques to cater the growing waste management demand will further augment the business outlook.

The plastic waste management market will witness substantial growth on account of growing environmental concerns towards aftereffects of plastic pollutants. As per the European Environment Agency (EEA), till 2018 only around 30% of these waste is being recycled and the remaining 70% is being exported or dumped in landfills. Rising demand for its decomposition and recycling coupled with favorable initiatives to reduce such trash will stimulate the industry outlook.

Growing trash generation from various residential and commercial establishments will drive the demand for municipal solid waste management technologies across the Europe. In 2018, the European circular economy action plan has revised its legislative framework on waste with the emphasis on reducing and recycling of waste. According to the framework, the EU countries have to recycle and reuse 70% of the municipal waste by 2030 and also limit their landfills of MSW to 10% by 2035.

The incineration/combustion section of Europe solid waste management market is set to witness strong growth on account of increasing investment towards clean and sustainable power generation. Moreover, rising focus toward the deployment of energy recovery units that transform waste into energy has created new business avenues for industry growth.

Introduction of stringent regulations toward carbon emission and ongoing shift toward circular economy will stimulate the waste management activities across Germany. The adoption of various waste recovery measures along with the provision of financial incentives to meet the recycling targets will further facilitate industry growth.

Some of the key players operating in the Europe Solid waste management market include Biffa groups, Wheelabrator Technologies Inc., Cleanaway, Stericycle Inc., Plasco conversion technologies, Veolia Environment SA, Amec Foster Wheeler, Keppel Seghers, Tradebe, Oil Salvage Ltd amongst others.

Europe Solid Waste Management Market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue in USD million from 2020 to 2026, for the following segments:

Europe Solid Waste Management Market Share, By Waste

Municipal Solid Waste

Residential

Commercial

Hospitals

Offices & Institutions

Hotels

Others

Industrial Solid Waste

Equipment Manufacturing

Mining

Food Processing & Textiles

Others

Europe Solid Waste Management Market Share, By Treatment

Open Dumping

Disposal

Landfill

Recycling

Incineration/Combustion

Composting & AD

Europe Solid Waste Management Market Share, By Material

Paper & Paperboard

Metals

Plastics

Food

Textiles

Others

