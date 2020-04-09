X-ray Inspection System Market Opportunity Assessment, Market Challenges, Key vendor analysis, Vendor landscape by 2020-2027
X-ray Inspection System are used for detecting defects in materials by non-destructive methods. The basic aim of this system are anomaly such as rubber, glass shards, metal, high density plastics, stone, or even bone fragments detection and overall working process optimization.
The X-ray Inspection System market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing consumer awareness regarding the quality and standards of food products, rise in security concerns, growth of microelectronics, Strict government regulations, utilization of x-ray inspection systems on electronic assembly lines in manufacturing plants and growing players in the market. Nevertheless, threat of exposure to radiation from x-rayed products may hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Top Leading companies are:
– North Star Imaging, Inc.
– Nikon Metrology NV
– Nordson DAGE
– Yxlon International GmbH
– VJ Group, Inc.
– 3DX-RAY Ltd.
– Visiconsult GmbH
– Smiths Detection, Inc.
– Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
– General Electric Co.
The global X-ray Inspection System market is segmented on the basis of Technique, Dimension and Vertical. Based on Technique the market is segmented into Film Based Imaging and Digital Imaging. Digital Imaging, by Technique is further sub segmented into Computed Tomography, Computed Radiography and Direct Radiography. Based on Dimension the market is segmented into 2D and 3D. Based on Vertical the market is segmented into Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Aerospace, Government Infrastructure, Automotive, Power Generation, Food and Pharmaceuticals and Others.
