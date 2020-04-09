X-ray Inspection System Market Opportunity Assessment, Market Challenges, Key vendor analysis, Vendor landscape by 2020-2027

X-ray Inspection System are used for detecting defects in materials by non-destructive methods. The basic aim of this system are anomaly such as rubber, glass shards, metal, high density plastics, stone, or even bone fragments detection and overall working process optimization.

The X-ray Inspection System market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing consumer awareness regarding the quality and standards of food products, rise in security concerns, growth of microelectronics, Strict government regulations, utilization of x-ray inspection systems on electronic assembly lines in manufacturing plants and growing players in the market. Nevertheless, threat of exposure to radiation from x-rayed products may hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Top Leading companies are:

– North Star Imaging, Inc.

– Nikon Metrology NV

– Nordson DAGE

– Yxlon International GmbH

– VJ Group, Inc.

– 3DX-RAY Ltd.

– Visiconsult GmbH

– Smiths Detection, Inc.

– Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

– General Electric Co.

The global X-ray Inspection System market is segmented on the basis of Technique, Dimension and Vertical. Based on Technique the market is segmented into Film Based Imaging and Digital Imaging. Digital Imaging, by Technique is further sub segmented into Computed Tomography, Computed Radiography and Direct Radiography. Based on Dimension the market is segmented into 2D and 3D. Based on Vertical the market is segmented into Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Aerospace, Government Infrastructure, Automotive, Power Generation, Food and Pharmaceuticals and Others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global X-ray Inspection System market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The X-ray Inspection System market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

