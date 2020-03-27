Yeast Market Forecast to 2023 – Driven by Industry Major Players, Dynamics, Future Opportunities, Revenue, Growth
The global Yeast market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Yeast market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Yeast market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Yeast market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Yeast market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Yeast market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Yeast market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Koninklijke DSM N.V.
Associated British Foods
Chr. Hansen A/S
Lesaffre Group
Lallemand
Sensient Technologies
Angel Yeast
Alltech
Leiber GmbH
Synergy Flavors
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Yeast Extract
Autolysate
Beta Poly Glucose
Other
Segment by Application
Meat
Seafood Products
Dairy Products
Soup
Sauce
Snacks
Other
