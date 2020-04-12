Zeolites Market Insights on Trends, Application, Types and Users Analysis 2019-2026

Zeolites Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Zeolites industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Zeolites manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Zeolites market covering all important parameters.

The global Zeolites market was estimated at USD$ 15.21 billion in 2016, and is anticipated to reach USD$ 18.06 billion by 2021, expanding at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2017 and 2021. One of the primary drivers for this market is the growing use of zeolite as refrigeration adsorbents owing to their non-flammable non-poisonous nature and natural availability. Zeolites are generally used as cooling agents in the refrigeration adsorption systems. Adsorption refrigeration systems are gaining popularity because they can be stimulated by low thermal energy. Also, these systems make use of refrigerants that do not emit chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs). The growing need for refrigeration for food preservation purposes will augment the demand for zeolite-based adsorption refrigeration systems during the forecast period.

Natural zeolites account for nearly 60% of the total consumption of zeolites; synthetic zeolites account for the remainder. Synthetic zeolites are used mainly as detergent builders, catalysts, and absorbents/desiccants, while natural zeolites are used for feed additives, soil amendment, water treatment, environmental uses, and construction. The largest-volume use for synthetic zeolites is as a builder in home laundry detergent, accounting for more than two-thirds of the total.

Natural zeolites include minerals capable of ion exchange, such as clinoptilolite, chabazite, and mordenite. China is the largest producer of natural zeolites, with nearly 69% of global production in 2016, followed by South Korea, Turkey, and Japan. Other than the large volumes in these countries, world production is highly decentralized. The largest end use for natural zeolites is as a cement additive, to produce a slower-hardening and stronger product. Other major end uses are as a nutrient-release agent in soil conditioners, in animal feeds, and as an odor control agent in animal litter. Consumption of natural zeolites is forecast to be flat during 20162021.

