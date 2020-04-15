Zika Virus Vaccines Market Set to Register 5.2% CAGR Throughout 2017-2022 | NewLink Genetics,Inovio Pharmaceuticals,GeneOne Life Science

The Zika virus vaccines market is estimated to generate $14,500 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $18,697 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%. The market has high potential owing to increase in demand for vaccines for immunization and further prevention in regions such as Latin America and Central America. According to WHO, approximately 1.6 million individuals are infected with Zika virus, and the number is exponentially increasing. In addition, surgical demand for vaccines that can cure Zika-linked birth defects has increased.

Zika virus is transmitted through Aedes mosquito bite, which can also transmit chikungunya, dengue, and yellow fever. The other modes of transmission of Zika virus is through sex and from an infected mother to the fetus. The onset of Zika virus is yet not clear. The symptoms are similar to that of dengue, including fever, skin rashes, joint pain, and headache, which are mild and last for two to seven days.

Zika virus disease is caused by mosquitoes that belongs to Flavivirus genus, and was first identified in Uganda in 1947 in monkeys. It was later identified in humans in 1952 in Uganda and the United Republic of Tanzania. Major outbreak of the disease was reported in 2007 in the Yap Island. In addition, an association between Zika virus infection and Guillain-Barr? syndrome was reported in July 2015 in Brazil, and later in October 2015, Brazil reported an association between Zika virus infection and microcephaly.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Immunovaccine Inc., akeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.,

Bharat Biotech International Ltd., NewLink Genetics Co.,Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,GeneOne Life Science Inc.,GlaxoSmithKline Plc.,Sanofi S.A.,Hawaii Biotech Inc.

